International Albinism Awareness Day 2021: Theme, Significance, History And More

International Albinism Awareness day is celebrated every year on June 13. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the albinism disease. Read on to know more about the International albinism awareness day celebration, significance, history, etc.

International Albinism awareness day 2021 theme

#StrengthBeyondAllOdds

What is International Albinism Awareness day significance?

Albinism is a genetically inherited, non-contagious dissimilarity that is present at birth. Albinism affects both sexes and occurs in all places around the world, regardless of origin, civilization, or culture. Albinism is characterised by a lack of pigment (melanin) in the hair, skin, and eyes, making the person vulnerable to the sun and strong light. As a result, practically everyone with albinism is visually impaired and at risk for skin cancer. There is no therapy or cure for albinism, which is caused by a lack of melanin.

International albinism awareness day meaning and history

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 18, 2014, designating June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day. This landmark resolution reaffirmed the international community's commitment to albinism advocacy. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, NOAH joined the global albinism community in asking everyone to celebrate and promote albinism awareness.

Yusuf Mohamed Ismail Bari-Bari, the late Ambassador of Somalia to the United Nations in Geneva, led the drive to adopt the resolution in collaboration with Under the Same Sun, a group that promotes and protects the rights of persons with albinism, particularly in Africa. NOAH then attended a United Nations "side event" to commemorate the resolution's adoption.

The late Excellency Bari-Bari gave the event's opening and closing statements, which included sharing a narrative with Pope Francis about the atrocities committed against people with albinism in Africa. Many additional luminaries were in attendance, and each delivered a brief statement in support of the resolution.

Representatives from the United Nations delegations from Italy, Israel, Canada, and the United States, as well as the United Nations Special Representative on Violence Against Children, a UNICEF representative, and numerous major members of the albinism community, were among those in attendance.

Health challenges of people living with albinism

Because albinism is characterised by a lack of melanin, people with albinism are more prone to skin cancer.

The majority of albino people develop skin cancer between the ages of 30 and 40.

Skin cancer is highly avoidable, with regular health checkups, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing all being available.

