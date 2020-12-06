International Civil Aviation Day 2020 Theme, History, Significance And Other Details

The International Civil Aviation Day 2020 will be observed on December 7, i.e. this Sunday. The day will be celebrated all over the world to increase awareness about the role and importance of the organisation, International Civil Aviation in air transport. The day celebrates the impact of civil aviation on the world. As the day will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the International Civil Aviation Day 2020 theme and The International Civil Aviation Day history and its significance. For all the people who are curious to know about the International Civil Aviation Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

International Civil Aviation Day history

International Civil Aviation Day was first observed in the year 1994. International Civil Aviation Day was established in the year 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. The United Nations General Assembly officially recognised December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system in 1996. The day is commemorated to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States.

International Civil Aviation Day 2020 theme

According to icao.int, after every five years, the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO council establishes a special anniversary theme for the International Civil Aviation Day. This coincides with the ICAO anniversaries. Between these years of anniversary Council representatives select a single theme for the full four-year intervening period. International Civil Aviation Day 2020 theme is, “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”. This theme will be valid till the year 2023.

International Civil Aviation Day significance

The day helps in helping the states to cooperate and realise a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind. The day is observed globally but it is not a public holiday. The day generates and leverages global awareness about international civil aviation. ICAO organises various activities and events about the International Civil Aviation Day. Several seminars, educational sessions and news announcements are done by ICAO on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day. People also wish each other a happy International Civil Aviation Day to observe the importance of civil aviation in day to day life.

Image Credits: Canva