International Dance Day 2020: Indian Cultural Dance Forms Performed By Bollywood Stars

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance that takes place every year on April 29. International Dance Day strives to encourage participation and educate people about dance through various festivals and events that are held on this day all over the world.

International Dance Day is a massive celebration day for those who can see the value and importance of the art form. Dance experts all around the world spread awareness about it on International Dance Day.

Over the years, we have seen many actors performing various dance forms to entertain audiences on the big screen. On this International Dance Day 2020, here are folk dance forms performed by actors in movies that left audiences surprised.

Lavni

Pinga is a folk song from the movie Bajirao Mastani. In the song, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra can be seen performing the traditional folk dance of Maharashtra i.e. Lavni. The song was a massive hit of the year.

Rouff

Rouff is a popular folk dance of Kashmir which is solely performed by women. This dance form can be seen in the movie Mission Kashmir which was helmed and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Bumbro song of the movie features Preity Zinta performing this folk dance Rouff elegantly.

Kathak

Mohe Rang Do Laal is another song from the 2015 blockbuster hit Bajrao Mastani. The song features Deepika Padukone performing Kathak dance form. The song was choreographed by Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Odissi

Odissi is a prominent classical folk dance form of India specially performed in the state of Odisha. This entertaining folk dance can be seen in the song Mere Dholna Sun featuring Vidya Balan in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya. The movie was helmed by Priyadarshan.

Ghoomar

Ghoomar is a song from the 2018 epic drama Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone can be seen performing the traditional Rajasthani folk dance in the song. Ghoomar was performed by the Bhil tribe to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Bhangra

Bhangra is one of the famous dance forms of Punjab. This dance form is performed especially during Baishakhi. Bhangra is also known as a joyful dance form which was seen in the hit movie Jab We Met’s song Nagada. The song features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Garba

Nagada Sang Dhol is a song from the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela – RamLeela. The song features Deepika Padukone performing the traditional Gujarati folk dance called Garba. As per reports, the lehenga that Deepika Padukone wore in the song weighed over 30 kilograms.

