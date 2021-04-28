International Dance Day 2021: Why Is It Celebrated? Know Its History, Significance & More

Every year, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29th. The day aims to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on this date all over the globe. Here is more information about the history, significance and theme of International Dance Day, read on to know details.

Why do we celebrate International Dance Day?

As mentioned above International Dance Day is celebrated to encourage participation and education in dance.

International Dance Day history

Back in the year 1982, the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) created the International Dance Day. ITI was the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Since its inception, ITI has always got eminent dancers and choreographers to write the message that has to be circulated throughout the world.

International Dance Day significance

The Dance Committee of ITI founded the International Dance Day and decided to celebrate the day on April 29th. The date was selected to honour the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, who is known as the creator of modern ballet. The International Dance Day aims to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, and cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers. The day aims to bring people together with a common language- dance.

How is International Dance Day celebrated?

Every year, the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI selects an outstanding choreographer or dancer to circulate a message throughout the world. The author of the message is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated worldwide. However, this year, citing the COVID 19 pandemic, the International Dance Day events will be held on virtual platforms.

International Dance Day 2021 theme

According to media portal dashamlav.com, the International Dance Day 2021 theme is: ‘Purpose of dance’.

Quotes on International Dance Day

“Almost nobody dances sober unless they happen to be insane. – by H.P. Lovecraft

"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

"Dance is just like film in that it allows for thoughts in movement". – Twyla Tharp

"I see dance being used as communication between body and soul, to express what is too deep to find for words". – Ruth St Denis

"Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance." - James Howe

