International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2021 Theme, History And More

The General Assembly declared June 26 as the Worldwide Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Resolution 42/112 on December 7, 1987, as a statement of its will to enhance action and cooperation in order to realise the objective of a drug-free international society. This annual global observance, which is supported by people, communities, and numerous organisations all around the world, strives to raise awareness of the enormous problem that illegal drugs pose to society.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 theme

The theme of the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is "Share Drug Facts to Save Lives," which aims to combat misinformation and stimulate the exchange of drug facts. From health risks to global pharmacological solutions, to evidence-based prevention, rehabilitation, and aftercare, there's something for everyone. The 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking's theme is to combat misinformation and encourage the sharing of drug facts, from health hazards and solutions to the global drug problem to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care. The campaign presents significant facts and data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's annual World Drug Report.

COVID-19 has raised public knowledge about health, preventative methods for remaining healthy, and, most importantly, how to protect one another. An increasing feeling of global connection and solidarity, as well as the necessity to provide universal health care, continue to emerge.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking significance

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is celebrated to instil a sense of responsibility in people all around the globe, especially children and teenagers. Around the world, activities are organised in schools, universities, workplaces, and public spaces to promote awareness of the general issue, as well as the hazards associated with drug use and abuse.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN's anti-drug abuse arm, spreads awareness, advises authorities on how to avoid fueling the narcotics industry, and combats drug trafficking under the guise of legitimate medical businesses.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking history

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 26 as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in December 1987. Lin Zexu's attempts to strategically demolish the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, China, right before the First Opium War on the Chinese Mainland, are also commemorated on this day.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK