International Day For Biological Diversity 2021 Theme, History And Significance

International Day for Biological Diversity is a United Nations-sanctioned day that aims to promote understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. This day is celebrated on May 22 each year since 2001. Biodiversity is the living fabric of our planet. UNESCO states that it underpins human well-being in the present and in the future, and its rapid decline threatens nature and people alike. To reverse this decline, it is important for people to take their roles, actions and relationships with biodiversity seriously. To better promote this event, let us participate in the International Day for Biological Diversity 2021 theme.

International Day for Biological Diversity 2021 Theme

The 2021 theme for International Day for Biological Diversity is “We’re part of the solution”. As per the Convention on Biological Diversity, the slogan was chosen to be a continuation of the momentum generated last year under the over-arching theme, “Our solutions are in nature”, which served as a reminder that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges. From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity is the foundation upon which we can build back better. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBD has announced that this occasion will be commemorated through an online-only campaign this year.

International Day for Biological Diversity History and Significance

In 1992, government leaders across the world came together to attend "The Earth Summit" to construct a strategy for sustainable development. It is common knowledge that sustainable development is the way to go to ensure the well being of the population inhabiting on Earth as well as the well being of Earth itself. In the Earth Summit, the Convention on Biological Diversity was born but it officially came into force on December 29, 1993. To commemorate its birth anniversary, International Day for Biological Diversity was also celebrated in the month of December. But in 2001, the United Nations proclaimed International Day for Biological Diversity to be May 22. Each year, this day focuses on a particular theme and is celebrated according to it. Due to COVID-19, people are advised to celebrate this event online.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK