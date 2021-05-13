International Day Of Families 2021: Know More About Its Theme, Importance, And History

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The day was announced by the UN General Assembly in 1993. The objective of this day is to celebrate the importance of families, people, societies, and cultures around the world. The International Day of Families has been around since the year 1994 with different family-focused themes every year. The themes in the past years were like 'Families, education and well-being' and 'Families in Development'. This year, the theme for International Day of Families 2021 is’ The role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of everyone.

International Day of Families history

In the year 1993, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution that May 15 of every year should be celebrated as the International Day of Families. This was done in response to the changing social and economic structures of the world. These changing structures have affected the stability of family units worldwide. The International Day of Families observed on May 15 is an occasion in order to celebrate the importance of families around the world. The International Day of Families has been held every year since 1994.

Significance of International Day of Families

Families are considered the foundation of every society. A person spends most of his/her formative years with their families and that is why the day needs to be celebrated. International Day of Families gives an opportunity to promote awareness and resolve matters related to families. The day is also observed to spread knowledge about the social, demographic, cultural, and economic processes that are affecting the family units worldwide.

How is International Day of Families celebrated?

On International Day of Families, a wide range of events is on local, national, and international levels. These events include workshops, seminars, and policy meetings to raise awareness of the importance of families. Every year, people use this day as an opportunity to highlight the matter that is affecting the families and take appropriate actions to resolve them. The ideal way to spend this day is by spending quality time with your family. This day can be made memorable by playing board games or organizing singing competitions or doing some other fun activities with families.

Promo Image: Unsplash