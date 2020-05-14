International Day Of Families Images That You Can Forward To Your Loved Ones

Families, be it traditional or non-traditional, are the base that builds the foundation of society. As we all know that the most influential years of our lives are spent growing up with our families, and hence celebrating them is very important. And May 15 of every year is marked by the United Nations as 'The International Day of Families'. It is observed that this day is celebrated to make ourselves realize the importance of families, people, societies and cultures around the world. To celebrate 'The International Day of Families' with your family this year, check out some adorable family day pictures to forward to your friends and loved ones on this day-

Also read | From Akkineni's To Rajinikanth's: South Indian Families Working In Films Since Generations

Images for International Day of Families 2020

Image credit Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also read | Families In Bollywood: 3 Generation Of Actors Who Have Worked In Hindi Cinema

Also read | Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar' & Other Bollywood Films That Portray Stories Of Wealthy Families

Image credit Shutterstock

Image credit :Shutterstock

Image credit:Shutterstock