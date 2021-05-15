International Day Of Families Quotes: Celebrate The Love For Family With These Wishes

The International Day of Families is observed on 15 May every year and is celebrated to promote awareness regarding issues related to families and the awareness about social, economic, and demographic effects on a family. This day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 so as to dedicate the whole day to families and appreciate their importance. Since 1994, May 15 is celebrated as Family Day.

The UN also assigns a theme every year on the occasion of International Day of Families, and the cause for last year was Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25. The theme of this year hasn't been revealed yet. Here are a few International Day of Families quotes, which you can send to your family members and close ones.

International Day of Families wishes

Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights and our comfort when we occasionally falter.

The most precious and exquisite gift given by God is our family. Love them, respect them and treasure them as they’re the rationale for our smile and happiness. Happy International Day of Families.

The family is the first essential cell of human society.

Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.

The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.

Everyone needs a house to live in but is a supportive family that makes a home.

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.

Family is the support, you will never have to pay for it. Come rain or shine, your family will always be there to cheer you up and encourage you.

You leave home to seek your fortune and when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.

Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

A Happy Family is the pillar of a happy society. Let all the families come together and spread love and brotherhood with each other.

