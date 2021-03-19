International Day Of Happiness 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

The International Day of Happiness 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement all over the world tomorrow on March 20. The United Nations started the day to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people all over the globe. Every person should be happy in their life irrespective of their age, class, caste or any other criteria. Being happy should be the ultimate goal in a human’s life. Ahead of the day, a lot of people have been wondering about the International Day of Happiness 2021 theme, history about the day and its significance. For all the people who are wondering about it, here is everything you need to know about the day.

International Day of Happiness 2021 theme

The International Day of Happiness theme for this year is “Happiness For All, Forever”. This means that people all over the world should feel happy no matter what. The theme also suggests that people should always try and be happy in their life. Here is a look at the International Day of Happiness history.

International Day of Happiness history

The day was first celebrated in the year 2013. The General Assembly of the United Nations proclaimed 20 March as the International Day of Happiness in its resolution 66/281 of 12 July 2012. The resolution was first initiated by Bhutan. The country has prioritised the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. Bhutan is also known for adopting the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product. during the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly, Bhutan also hosted a High-Level Meeting on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm".

In 2015, the UN launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet. These are the three key aspects that lead to the well-being and happiness of all citizens all over the world. Here is a look at the International Day of Happiness significance.

International Day of Happiness significance

The day holds great significance as it recognised the need for the most important thing in any human’s life that is happiness. The day was started to recognize the relevance of happiness and well-being. The UN felt that these should be universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world. Another reason for the day to be set up was that the importance of happiness should be recognised in public policy objectives. The day aims at recognising the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.

