The International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world every year on March 20. The United Nations has celebrated the day since 2013, as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. Check out this list of International Day of Happiness quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.

International Day of Happiness quotes

"Happiness depends upon ourselves." — Aristotle

“Life will bring you pain all by itself. Your responsibility is to create joy.” — Milton Erickson

“Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.” — Christian Dior

"The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up." — Mark Twain

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi

"We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same." — Anne Frank

“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” — Dalai Lama XIV

"Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy. There’s going to be stress in life, but it’s your choice whether you let it affect you or not." — Valerie Bertinelli

"If you want to be happy, be." — Leo Tolstoy

"We're all golden sunflowers inside." — Allen Ginsberg

"The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it’s all that matters." — Audrey Hepburn

"Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be." — Abraham Lincoln

"The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are." — Goldie Hawn

"There are lots of people I admire and respect, but I don’t necessarily want to be like them. I’m too happy being myself." — James D’arcy

"A well-spent day brings happy sleep." — Leonardo da Vinci

"The talent for being happy is appreciating and liking what you have, instead of what you don’t have." — Woody Allen

"Morality is not the doctrine of how we may make ourselves happy, but how we may make ourselves worthy of happiness." — Immanuel Kant

"It is the working man who is the happy man. It is the idle man who is the miserable man." — Benjamin Franklin

"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it." — Mother Teresa

International Day of Happiness wishes

Happiness is all around you, so busk yourself in the warm laughter and cheery smiles!

Happy International Day of Happiness, love! Your happiness is the most precious!

Happy World Happiness Day! Happiness is in all the little things around you, so be happy!

A happy mind is a creative mind! Be happy now if you want to succeed in the future!

My love, happiness suits you the most! I hope you never lose this beautiful smile on your face. Happy International Day of Happiness to you!

If you choose to be happy today, happiness will come to you tomorrow!

If you are content with small achievements, your happiness will last long! Dear friends, Happy World Day of Happiness to you! Be happy and spread your happiness!

Love, Happy World Happiness Day! Let us seek our happiness in each other’s company!

Promo image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Canva