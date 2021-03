International Day of Happiness is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on March 20th. On this day, pamper yourself as well as others, for happiness is the ultimate goal of life. Some people exchange gifts with their loved ones on this day to give people a reason to smile. Even simple acts of kindness are enough to evoke happiness. Here are the best International day of Happiness quotes in Hindi to share with your friends and family to make their day memorable.

International Day of Happiness Quotes in Hindi; International Day of Happiness Wishes in Hindi