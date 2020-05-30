International Flight Attendant Day Quotes That Will Help Celebrate Work Done By Them

International Flight Attendant Day quotes are one of the best possible ways we can show our gratitude to those who help us in the skies. This day celebrates and recognizes the dedication shown by flight attendants to ensure their customers have proper comfort and care. International Flight Attendant Day quotes shed light upon these aspects on how they focus on their customers' safe travel and maintain the fact that they get the best treatment while they are with them. Hence here are some International Flight Attendant Day quotes that you can help to wish those flight attendants closest to you and also those who have helped you experience a memorable trip.

International Flight Attendant Day quotes to celebrate their work

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the aeroplane takes off against the wind, not with it

Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return

For most people, the sky is the limit. For flight attendants the sky is home

Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly!

If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing.

That's the thing about flying: You could talk to someone for hours and never even know his name, share your deepest secrets and then never see them again.

There will be a bird today. It will be white with streaks of gold like a crown atop its head. It will fly.

The aeroplane stays up because it doesn't have the time to fall.

Aviation is proof that given the will, we have the capacity to achieve the impossible.

To invent the aeroplane is nothing. To build one is something. But to fly is everything.

Aeroplane travel is nature's way of making you look like your passport photo.

When the weight of the paper equals the weight of the aeroplane, only then you can go flying.

One way to observe International Flight Attendant Day is to acknowledge the flight attendants and their hard work. International Flight Attendant Day quotes are the best way to make them know how much we appreciate their work and hospitality. Often flight attendants travel far from their homes, away from their families and hence it can help to congratulate them and let them know one values their efforts. International Flight Attendant Day has been a thing since 2015 when it was first celebrated.

