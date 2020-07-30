International Friendship Day Wishes In Hindi That You Can Forward To Your Besties

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year, to celebrate friendship. It is believed that the day initially started for promoting the greeting cards' industries. Reportedly, a study of social networking sites shows that a revival of interest in the celebration of this day may have grown with the spread of the Internet, particularly in countries like India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. Mobile phones, digital communication, and social media have a large contribution in popularizing the custom of celebrating the International Friendship Day. In India, Friendship's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Here are some International Friendship Day Wishes in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones and best friends on the occasion of International Friendship Day. Read ahead to know more-

International Friendship Day wishes in Hindi

खुश हूँ तब तक मेरे दोस्त मेरे साथ है जब तक|

भगवान् करे हमारी दोस्ती इतनी गहरी हो, करतूतें मेरी हो और बेइज़्ज़ती तुम्हारी हो|

दोस्त तो होते ही अनमोल हैं , गले लगाते ही सारे गम खींच लेते हैं|

भले ही अपने जिगरी दोस्त कम हैं पर जीतने भी है परमाणु बम हैं|

किसी बैण्ड से बांध सकूँ, इतना छोटा मेरे दोस्त का प्यार नहीं|

चाँद की दोस्ती, रात से सुबह तक, सूरज की दोस्ती, दिन से शाम तक. हमारी दोस्ती पहली मुलाक़ात से आखरी सांस तक|

कितनी छोटी सी दुनिया है मेरी, एक मै हूँ और एक दोस्ती तेरी|

लोग दौलत देखते हैं, हम इज़्ज़त देखते हैं,लोग मंज़िल देखते हैं,हम सफ़र देखते हैं, लोग दोस्ती बनाते हैं, हम उसे निभाते हैं|

वो दोस्त मेरी नज़र में बहुत माईने रखते है, जो वक़्त आने पर मेरे सामने आईने रखते है|

हम वक्त गुजारने के लिए दोस्तों को नही रखते,दोस्तों के साथ रहने के लिए वक्त रखते है|

कौन कहता है की मुझ में कोई कमाल रखा है मुझे तो बस कुछ दोस्तो ने संभाल रखा है|

दोस्तो से टूट कर रहोगे तो कुत्ते भी सतायेंगे, और दोस्तो से जुड़ कर रहोगे तो शेर भी घबरायेंगे|

इतिहास के हर पन्ने पर लिखा है,दोस्ती कभी बड़ी नहीं होती, निभाने वाले हमेशा बड़े होते हैं|

