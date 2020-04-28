International Guide Dog Day 2020: Things To Know Before Choosing A Guide Dog

International Guide Dog Day is observed on every last Wednesday of April. This day is celebrated to honour the importance of guide dogs in the lives of the visually impaired. These guide dogs open up various opportunities for social interaction among the blind. They also help such people to become more and more independent.

Guide dogs don’t just help the visually impaired to carry but their daily activities but also help them to survive the world with love and comfort. Guide dogs are like the eyes of the person but they also provide companionship in times of need. If you plan to get yourself a guide dog anytime soon then here is a list of things that you should know.

Things to know before choosing a guide dog

1. Disobedience on purpose

The guide dog can recognise a crosswalk. However, they cannot understand traffic lights. Hence, the owner of the guide dog must then listen to the traffic and decide if it is safe or no to cross the road. However, if your guide dog thinks that you might be in danger if they cross the road then it will not listen to you purposely.

2. Awareness about obstacles

Most guide dogs have the ability to recognise any danger that their owner might face. A guide dog also possesses the ability to understand obstacles positioned at head height. For example, if a branch of the tree is too low, then your guide dog will help you to get around it.

3. Choosing the correct breed

Labradors are a very popular choice of breed among people. However, some other options also include golden retrievers, German shepherds, etc. The breed also depends on the training school. In certain places, certain dog breeds are crossed to create a dog with the desired traits. Labradoodles is one such popular crossbreed made with a Labrador and a poodle.

4. Guide dogs are allowed everywhere

In almost every major country, guide dogs are allowed everywhere despite other regulations where animals are not allowed in restaurants, etc. This is so because guide dogs are an important part of a blind person’s life and hence, they are allowed everywhere. However, there are certain expectations for it as well. For example, if you are visiting someone in the hospital then there is a chance that your guide dog might not be allowed.

