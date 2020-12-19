International Human Solidarity Day 2020: All About History & Significance Of This Day

Every year on December 20, the world observes International Human Solidarity Day. According to the UN website, the day celebrates unity in diversity in people all over the world. It also reminds the governments to respect their commitment to international agreements, raises public awareness of the importance of solidarity, encourages debate on the ways to promote solidarity so as to achieve 'Sustainable Development Goals' including poverty eradication, as well as encourage new initiatives that help in poverty eradication.

According to the United Nations Millennium Declaration, solidarity is one of the fundamental values that are essential for healthy 'international relations'. Thus, after UN General Assembly convinced that promotion of the culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing is important to combat poverty since then December 20th was declared as International Human Solidarity Day. Read on to know more about International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

International Human Solidarity Day 2020 history

The International Human Solidarity Day history starts from December 2002, when the UN General assembly established the World Solidarity Fund. This fund was set up in February 2003 to fund the United Nations Development Programme, which worked to eradicate poverty. On December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly identified solidarity as a universal value, the day commemorates the establishment of the World Solidarity Fund.

International Human Solidarity Day significance

International Human Solidarity Day's significance is to create awareness in people about the culture of solidarity and why it is important. People can do their part by donating to a relief organisation to help people out of poverty, and find their own way to help the poor in your community. The aim is also to find people who are like-minded which would lead to helping more people in need. International Human Solidarity Day celebrates the existence of the World Solidarity fund. On this day the UN raises many initiatives that help in eradicating poverty and proclaim International Human Solidarity Day. The day also focuses attention on the concept of solidarity that is crucial in the fight against poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020. Here are a few quotes that you can share with your friends and family to commemorate this day and its agenda.

One should always be aware of all the new plans and schemes implemented by our government to make life better.

Solidarity is defined as one of the essential tools in the Millennium Declaration context.

It is one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century. It helps those underprivileged or unaware of government action and need to benefit from this.

On 20th December, the general assembly decided to make this day worldwide famous, as this culture can help eradicate poverty and restore deep heritage and harmony worldwide.

The organization relies on the spirit of solidarity as it helps decrease the concerns of world problems. It can be a bullet to poverty, hunger, health, and education.

