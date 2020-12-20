International Human Solidarity Day 2020: See Quotes, Wishes & Images

Quick links:
Every year on December 20, the world observes International Human Solidarity Day. According to the UN website, the day celebrates unity in diversity in people all over the world. It also reminds the governments to respect their commitment to international agreements, raises public awareness of the importance of solidarity, encourages debate on the ways to promote solidarity so as to achieve 'Sustainable Development Goals' including poverty eradication, as well as encourage new initiatives that help in poverty eradication.
The International Human Solidarity Day history starts from December 2002, when the UN General assembly established the World Solidarity Fund. This fund was set up in February 2003 to fund the United Nations Development Programme, which worked to eradicate poverty. On December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly identified solidarity as a universal value, the day commemorates the establishment of the World Solidarity Fund. Check out some International Human Solidarity Day 2020 quotes, wishes and images.
ALSO READ| Seems Third Wave Of COVID-19 In Delhi Brought Under Control: Arvind Kejriwal
There is no stability without solidarity and no solidarity without stability. -Jose Manuel Barroso
The most important word in the language of the working class is “solidarity.” -Harry Bridges
One of the goals of this show is to have a much more real global perspective […] it is a truly global, collaborative effort […] is a shared working situation that is universal, and has overlapping trajectories and Aspirations and we can learn from each other. “
-Michael Brooks
”When we sing together, our heart starts beating together.” -Thomas Stark
There is a lot of work that can be accomplished when you join hands with these refugees towards mutual humanitarian goals. “
-Louis Yaco
ALSO READ| Recap 2020: From 'Soorarai Pottru To 'Psycho' Here Are 5 Best Tamil Movies Of 2020
On this day, the UN raises many initiatives that help in eradicating poverty and uphold the values of International Human Solidarity Day. The day also focuses attention on the concept of universal solidarity that is crucial in the fight against poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020! Here are a few wishes that you can share with your friends and family to commemorate this day and its agenda.
ALSO READ| Goa Church Body Urges CM To Look Into Beef Shortage Issue
In-story Image credits: Shutterstock
ALSO READ| Did You Know Manav Kaul Was Part Of 'Jajantaram Mamantaram'? Watch His Best Scenes Here