International Human Solidarity Day 2020: See Quotes, Wishes & Images

Every year on December 20, the world observes International Human Solidarity Day. According to the UN website, the day celebrates unity in diversity in people all over the world. It also reminds the governments to respect their commitment to international agreements, raises public awareness of the importance of solidarity, encourages debate on the ways to promote solidarity so as to achieve 'Sustainable Development Goals' including poverty eradication, as well as encourage new initiatives that help in poverty eradication.

The International Human Solidarity Day history starts from December 2002, when the UN General assembly established the World Solidarity Fund. This fund was set up in February 2003 to fund the United Nations Development Programme, which worked to eradicate poverty. On December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly identified solidarity as a universal value, the day commemorates the establishment of the World Solidarity Fund. Check out some International Human Solidarity Day 2020 quotes, wishes and images.

ALSO READ| Seems Third Wave Of COVID-19 In Delhi Brought Under Control: Arvind Kejriwal

International Human Solidarity Day quotes

There is no stability without solidarity and no solidarity without stability. -Jose Manuel Barroso

The most important word in the language of the working class is “solidarity.” -Harry Bridges

One of the goals of this show is to have a much more real global perspective […] it is a truly global, collaborative effort […] is a shared working situation that is universal, and has overlapping trajectories and Aspirations and we can learn from each other. “

-Michael Brooks

”When we sing together, our heart starts beating together.” -Thomas Stark

There is a lot of work that can be accomplished when you join hands with these refugees towards mutual humanitarian goals. “

-Louis Yaco

ALSO READ| Recap 2020: From 'Soorarai Pottru To 'Psycho' Here Are 5 Best Tamil Movies Of 2020

International Human Solidarity Day wishes

On this day, the UN raises many initiatives that help in eradicating poverty and uphold the values of International Human Solidarity Day. The day also focuses attention on the concept of universal solidarity that is crucial in the fight against poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020! Here are a few wishes that you can share with your friends and family to commemorate this day and its agenda.

One should always be aware of all the new plans and schemes implemented by our government to make life better. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

Solidarity is defined as one of the essential tools in the Millennium Declaration context. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

It is one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century. It helps those underprivileged or unaware of government action and need to benefit from this. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

On 20th December, the general assembly decided to make this day worldwide famous, as this culture can help eradicate poverty and restore deep heritage and harmony worldwide. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

The organization relies on the spirit of solidarity as it helps decrease the concerns of world problems. It can be a bullet to poverty, hunger, health, and education. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2020.

Not only poverty, hunger, and illiteracy are also two main components that contribute to the deployment of world development and decreased sustainable development.

It’s high time to be united, stand together for each other, help and support our society, and raise your voice against violence. Life is short, so make your life a worthy one.

It is not only 20th December, but each day should be celebrated as an international human solidarity day as an active citizen.

ALSO READ| Goa Church Body Urges CM To Look Into Beef Shortage Issue

International Human Solidarity Day Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| Did You Know Manav Kaul Was Part Of 'Jajantaram Mamantaram'? Watch His Best Scenes Here