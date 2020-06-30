International Joke Day 2020: Jokes For Kids That Will Make Them Laugh Out Loud

Making kids laugh is one of the best ways to be friends with them. Telling them some jokes and watching them giggle is another best thing to do while you spend some time with them. While some kids who love jokes are creative enough to come up with their own jokes, some pass on jokes they heard from their friends.Read on some hilarious jokes for kids below, that will make you one of their favourite person to hang out with.

International Joke day 2020: Short and funny jokes for kids

What do you call a boomerang that won’t come back? A stick.

What does a cloud wear under his raincoat?

Thunderwear.

What time is it when the clock strikes 13?

Time to get a new clock

Short joke of the day for kids

Why can’t Elsa from Frozen have a balloon?

Because she will “let it go, let it go.”

Where would you find an elephant?

The same place you lost her.

How do you get a squirrel to like you?

Act like a nut.

How do you talk to a giant?

Use big words.

What animal is always at a baseball game?

A bat.

What kind of water can’t freeze?

Hot water.

What do you say to a rabbit on its birthday?

Hoppy Birthday.

What’s the one thing will you get every year on your birthday, guaranteed?

A year older.

Why did the little girl hit her birthday cake with a hammer?

It was a pound cake.

International Joke Day 2020: Knock-knock jokes

Person 1: Knock-knock.

Person 2: Who's there?

Person 1: Justin.

Person 2: Justin who?

Person 1: Justin time for dinner!

Person 1: Knock-knock.

Person 2: Who's there? Person 1: Cow says. Person 2: Cow says who?

Person 1: No, silly! A cow says "Mooooo!"

Why was the math book sad?

A: Because it had so many problems.

What kind of nut doesn’t like the money?

Cash ew.

Where do you find a dog with no legs?

Right where you left him!

Why can’t you trust zookeepers?

They love cheetahs.

What’s blue and smells like red paint?

Blue paint.

