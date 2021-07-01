International Joke Day 2021 Quotes, Wishes And Memes To Share With Friends And Family

Quick links:
Jokes play a very important role in our life, therefore, International Joke Day is celebrated annually across the globe on July 1. This day encourages people to keep all their problems on one side and share jokes and humorous videos with others. Jokes are short stories with structured narrative - meant for laughter - and there are countless benefits of laughing which includes health and social benefits.
According to reports, International Joke Day was created by American author Wayne Reinagel. He created this day to promote his books - the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He chose July 1 as the date because it was the halfway point of the year.
