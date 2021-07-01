International Joke Day 2021 Quotes, Wishes And Memes To Share With Friends And Family

Jokes play a very important role in our life, therefore, International Joke Day is celebrated annually across the globe on July 1. This day encourages people to keep all their problems on one side and share jokes and humorous videos with others. Jokes are short stories with structured narrative - meant for laughter - and there are countless benefits of laughing which includes health and social benefits.

According to reports, International Joke Day was created by American author Wayne Reinagel. He created this day to promote his books - the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He chose July 1 as the date because it was the halfway point of the year.

International Joke Day wishes

As we all know that laughter is the best medicine. So, I hope you stay happy and have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!

Telling a joke is an art, and I really enjoy your jokes. Hope you always stay funny. Happy International Joke Day!

Humour plays a very important role in our lives and has various health benefits. I hope you have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!

International Joke Day quotes

I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one. - Marilyn Monroe

I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts. - Will Rogers

Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee, and I'll forgive Thy great big joke on me. - Robert Frost

“Kissing the frog to get the prince is a waste of a perfectly good frog.” - Jim Benton

International Joke Day memes

They are-a joking! 😜

Which of these cracked you up the most? Also, tag the funniest one of your squad below. #JokeDay #InternationalJokeDay #JokeDay2021 pic.twitter.com/ZtqiWBxmsE — Universal Pictures India (@UniversalIND) July 1, 2021

It’s International Joke Day! Share a joke in the comments and spread the laughter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dHE3eiDhaw — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 1, 2021

