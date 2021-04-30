International Labour Day History: A Look Back At The Event That Started It All

Every year, May 1 is celebrated as International Labour Day in the United States. This day is observed as a means to celebrate the achievements of workers from all sectors while also spreading awareness about a healthy workplace environment. Although the situation for the working class seemed to have improved quite a lot in recent years, the pandemic ruled out all efforts and basically pulled us back to square one. Today, many workers face exploitation on a daily basis with no means to object. Hence, it is of extreme significance to be aware of the rights we own and to take a look back at what went down history for us to gain those rights today. Here's a look at International Labour Day history, significance and how we can celebrate it this year.

International Labour Day History

In 1889, as a first, the Marxist International Socialist Congress adopted a resolution that stated that workers should not be made to work more than 8 hours a day. This was initiated in remembrance of the Haymarket Riots of 1886 when a group of labour protesters rallied over the streets, during which things went out of control and a bomb was thrown at the police. Unfortunately. this was the only way the workers' plight could be brought to notice and made its way into the Government's cabinet talks. But it wasn't until three years later that Congress made amends, resulting in May 1st being declared as an annual event for Labour Day. This day is now observed across the world and is called by several names such as International Worker's Day, Labour Day and May Day.

International Labour Day Significance International Worker's Day Celebrations

People typically celebrate this day by observing protests over workers' rights. However, it isn't safe to venture out of our houses now due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, participants are advised to spread awareness about this day through social media instead. Words are the strongest weapon and can be used to our benefit through digital platforms. In conclusion, May Day celebrations can be alternated with petitions and unique ways to stir up conversations over social media this year.

