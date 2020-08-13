International Lefthanders Day is observed on August 13, every year. The day is observed to appreciate the uniqueness and differences of the Lefthanders. Dean R. Campbell, who is the founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc., observed this day for the first time in 1976.

International Lefthanders Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being a left-handed person in a world that is dominated by right-handed people. The day also celebrates left-handed people’s uniqueness and differences, that is a subset of humanity that comprises of about seven to ten per cent of the entire world's population, as there are approximately 708 million left-handed people in the world. Reports suggest that men are more likely to be lefthanders than women. Here are some of the International Lefthanders Day 2020 wishes and images to send to all the lefthanders you know. Read ahead.

International Lefthanders Day 2020 wishes and images

Life without left-handed people wouldn’t be right. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

If the left half of the brain controls the right half of the body then only lefthanded people are in the right mind. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

God made everyone right-handed, only the truly gifted overcome it. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Source- Shutterstock

Lefties, in great demand but limited supply. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Damned infernal gizmo. My kingdom for a left-handed can opener. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

When nothing goes right, go left. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Source- Shutterstock

All the decisive blows are struck left-handed. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

The left-handed are precious; they take places which are inconvenient for the rest. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Two and a half thousand left-handed people are killed every year using things made for right-handed people. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Source- Shutterstock

I may be lefthanded, but I am always right. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Left-Handers are not different because they are unique, they are unique because they are different. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Source- Shutterstock

Lefthanders don’t just write differently, we also think differently. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

It’s a lefthanded thing…you wouldn’t understand. Wish you a very Happy International Lefthanders Day.

Source- Shutterstock