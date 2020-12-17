International Migrants Day 2020 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

International Migrants Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on December 18, 2020. The day is celebrated annually to increase awareness and the equal protection of all human rights of migrants. The world is currently undergoing rapid change and growth. The new era has served to underscore the clear linkage between migration and development and also the opportunities it provides for co-development at both origin and destination. As the International Migrants Day 2020 is coming close a lot of people have been wondering about the International Migrants Day 2020 theme its history and significance of the day. For all the people who are curious about the International Migrants Day history and its significance, here is everything you need to know about it.

International Migrants Day 2020 theme

The International Migrants Day 2020 theme is “Reimagining Human Mobility”. The Migrants contribute their knowledge, networks, and skills to build stronger, more resilient communities. In the last few months, migrants have been at the forefront of their fight against COVID-19. Work and services of migrants in health transportation and food services have made a lot of lives bearable in the lockdown. However, migrants are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 through job losses, evictions and discrimination. This International Migrants Day 2020 is calling for the awareness, actions and commitment to safe and dignified migration for all.

International Migrants Day history

On December 4, 2000, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 18 as the International Migrants Day after taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world. The day marks the anniversary of general assembly adopting the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families in 1990. After that, a high-level dialogue was conducted by the UN General Assembly on September 14 and 15 in 2006. It was attended by 132 member states.

International Migrants Day significance

The day is celebrated for the welfare and well being of all the migrants. In December 2018 the Intergovernmental Conference adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The day celebrates the values of state sovereignty, responsibility-sharing, non-discrimination, and human rights of migrants. The day and the compact recognize that a cooperative approach is needed to optimize the overall benefits of migration while addressing its risks and challenges for individuals and communities in countries of origin, transit and destination.

