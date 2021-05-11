International Nurses Day 2021 History, Significance And Theme

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12th. The day honours and recognizes nurses for their commitment to medical health and service. The day also commemorates Florence Nightengale's birth, who is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing. As the world is gripped by the deadly Coronavirus, the healthcare workers have been working day and night to take care of affected patients most of all. Here are more details about International Day history, significance, and theme.

International Nurses Day 2021 theme

International Council of Nurses has stated on its official page, the theme is Nurses: A Voice to Lead. The sub-theme for this year, reportedly is "A Vision for Future Healthcare".

International Nurses Day History

Every year on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, the world celebrates International Nurses Day. Every year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) commemorates this significant day by producing and disseminating International Nurses' Day (IND) tools and facts.

Details about Florence Nightingale

Florence Nightingale was born May 12th, 1820, and served as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War. During the Crimean War, she organized to care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople.

Her efforts and contributions gave nursing a favorable reputation. She became a symbol of Victorian culture, especially as "The Lady with the Lamp," who visited wounded soldiers at night.

She was also regarded as an English reformer, statistician, and founder of modern nursing. She has won the Royal Red Cross award in 1883, Lady of Grace of the Order of St John (LGStJ) in 1904, and Order of Merit award in 1907.

International Nurses Day significance

International Nurses Day was first celebrated in the year 1965. International Nurses Day is celebrated to mark the importance of nurses all over the world and their contribution towards the healthcare system. The day honours the nurses and urges people to show care and respect towards nurses.

International Nurses Day wishes

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness, empathy, and endless love! Happy Nurse Day 2021!

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives in this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021

Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

Taking a moment to express our utmost gratitude, respect, and love for all the nurses of our society who always serve us diligently. Happy Nurses Day 2021

Dear nurses all around the world, I want to let you know that you all are appreciated and respected! Happy Nurses Day to you!

IMAGE: CANVA