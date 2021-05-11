International Nurses Day Images To Share With Nurses Around You To Show Them Gratitude

International Nurses day is celebrated with gusto and enthusiasm across the world on May 12 to honour the nurses who work tirelessly to take care of the sick and wounded until they are hale and hearty again. The occasion is also celebrated in honour of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. In remembrance of those who did not give up on healing the wounded and, in fact, established nursing centres around the world in support of science, let's take a moment to share these inspiring Happy International Nurses Day images.

Happy International Nurses Day Images

About International Nurses Day

According to Days of the Year, It all began in 1953, when Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, initiated a request to President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposing he proclaim a national day for Nurses. However, he did not approve her proposal at that time. This didn't stop the International Council of Nurses that began unofficially celebrating this day since 1965. May 12 was officially made International Nurses Day in January 1974. Each year since then, ICN prepares and distributes something known as the International Nurses’ Day Kit across the world that contains educational and public information materials, useful for nurses everywhere.

There is a different theme attributed to International Nurses Day each year. These themes are befitted according to their relevance in the recent age and are, therefore, recommended to take a note of as it will give you a better understanding of how to celebrate this day. This year, the theme for International Nurses Day is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare. ICN explains this theme as "we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare." Since it is not possible to personally visit and wish nurses for their irreplaceable presence in our society this year, let's instead show them that we care and appreciate them by sending the above International Nurses Day pictures along with sweet messages. Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK