International Olympic Day Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share With Friends And Family

The International Olympic Day is a commemoration of sports and physical fitness. Every year on June 23, people all around the world mark the day as a call to action. In this post, you will learn more about International Olympic Day 2021. International Olympic Day commemorates the formation of the International Olympic Committee on this day in 1894. Here are some International Olympic day quotes, wishes and images.

International Olympic day quotes

Winning doesn't always mean being first. Winning means you're doing better than you've ever done before. - Bonnie Blair, American speed skater and five-time gold medalist

Focus, discipline, hard work, goal setting and, of course, the thrill of finally achieving your goals. These are all lessons of life. - Kristi Yamaguchi, American figure skater and 1992 gold medalist

I am building a fire, and every day I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match. - Mia Hamm, American soccer player and two-time gold medalist

If you dream and allow yourself to dream, you can do anything. - Clara Hughes, Canadian cyclist and 2006 gold-medal winning speed skater

The world never puts a price on you higher than the one you put on yourself. - Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater and three-time gold medalist

Without passion, you won't do something 100 percent. That's the bottom line. - Apolo Ohno, American speed skater and eight-time medalist

It’s not about winning at the Olympic Games. It’s about trying to win. The motto is faster, higher, stronger, not fastest, highest, strongest. Sometimes it’s the trying that matters. - Bronte Barratt, Australian swimmer and 2008 gold medalist

To win, you have to risk loss. - Jean-Claude Killy, French ski racer and three-time gold medalist

There is a popular fallacy that falling down is the mark of a poor skater. But the truth is that when one stops falling, he has probably stopped improving. - Dick Button, American figure skater and two-time gold medalist

Are you going to stand or are you going to crumble? In the face of everything, stand still. - Gabby Douglas,

International Olympic day wishes

