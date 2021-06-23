International Olympic Day Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share With Friends And Family

Quick links:
IMAGE: DAVE KIM UNSPLASH
The International Olympic Day is a commemoration of sports and physical fitness. Every year on June 23, people all around the world mark the day as a call to action. In this post, you will learn more about International Olympic Day 2021. International Olympic Day commemorates the formation of the International Olympic Committee on this day in 1894. Here are some International Olympic day quotes, wishes and images.
Winning doesn't always mean being first. Winning means you're doing better than you've ever done before. - Bonnie Blair, American speed skater and five-time gold medalist
Focus, discipline, hard work, goal setting and, of course, the thrill of finally achieving your goals. These are all lessons of life. - Kristi Yamaguchi, American figure skater and 1992 gold medalist
I am building a fire, and every day I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match. - Mia Hamm, American soccer player and two-time gold medalist
If you dream and allow yourself to dream, you can do anything. - Clara Hughes, Canadian cyclist and 2006 gold-medal winning speed skater
The world never puts a price on you higher than the one you put on yourself. - Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater and three-time gold medalist
Without passion, you won't do something 100 percent. That's the bottom line. - Apolo Ohno, American speed skater and eight-time medalist
It’s not about winning at the Olympic Games. It’s about trying to win. The motto is faster, higher, stronger, not fastest, highest, strongest. Sometimes it’s the trying that matters. - Bronte Barratt, Australian swimmer and 2008 gold medalist
To win, you have to risk loss. - Jean-Claude Killy, French ski racer and three-time gold medalist
There is a popular fallacy that falling down is the mark of a poor skater. But the truth is that when one stops falling, he has probably stopped improving. - Dick Button, American figure skater and two-time gold medalist
Are you going to stand or are you going to crumble? In the face of everything, stand still. - Gabby Douglas,
All my good and warm wishes to you on this International Olympic day. Make sure to bring the sportsmanship vibe within you and have a good time.
Happy International Olympic day is celebrated to commemorate the International Olympic Committee.
So on this day, let us all appreciate the work of the International Olympic Committee. Cheers to the Olympics.