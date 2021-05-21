International Tea Day Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family

International Tea Day is observed all around the world to highlight the significant influence that the tea trade has had on workers and growers. The United Nations General Assembly established May 21st as International Tea Day to promote and nurture collective action to carry out activities in support of sustainable tea production and consumption, as well as raise awareness of tea's relevance in the battle against hunger and poverty. Here are International Tea Day quotes to share with your friends and family.

International tea day quotes

My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs. -Charles Dickens

Drink Your Tea Slowly and Reverently, As if It Is the Axis on Which the World Earth Revolves – Slowly, Evenly, With out Speeding Towards the Future. – Thich Nhat Hanh, the Miracle of Mindfulness

You Can By no means Get a Cup of Tea Giant Sufficient or a Guide Lengthy Sufficient to Go well with Me. – C.S. Lewis

The path to heaven passes through a teapot. -Ancient Proverb

Tea Is Just like the Entire World in a Small Cup. – Zhanna Koiviola

Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage. -Catherine Douzel

The music of tea is the melody that soothes me. -Morgan Christiansen

Wouldn't it be dreadful to live in a country where they didn't have tea? -Noel Coward

Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea. - Reverend Sydney Smith

International tea day wishes

here is no problem on the earth that can’t be solved by a hot bath and a cup of tea.

Happy International Tea Day!!

The International Tea Day is the day for all the ‘chai’ lovers with ‘TEA’ positive blood.

Happy International Tea Day!!

Tea time is the time to slow down, pull back, relax and

appreciate and enjoy our surroundings.

Wishing you a very happy International Tea Lovers Day!

Look forward to having tea with you soon.

Happy International Tea Day!!

Be Posi’TEA’ve, Be Crea’TEA’ve.

Wishing you a happy International Tea Lovers Day!

Where there is tea, there is hope!

Have Tea and enjoy!

A cup of tea is a cup of peace.

Have tea….have peace.

Happiness is warming your hands with a warm cup of tea even in summers.

Relax…Enjoy!

