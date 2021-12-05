Last Updated:

International Volunteer Day 2021: Know This Year's Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

International Volunteer Day is celebrated on 5 December to recognize and promote tireless work of volunteers for economic and social development of society.

International Volunteer Day

IMAGE: Unsplash


Each year, the United Nations Volunteers Programme (UNV) coordinates International Volunteer Day on 5 December for the economic and social development of the society and to recognize and promote the tireless work, not just of UN Volunteers, but of volunteers across the globe. The day marks appreciation and focuses on the significance of volunteers that dedicate time and effort to ensure the inclusion of those often left behind, drive major goals such as climate action and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

History of International Volunteers Day 

International Volunteers Day (IVD) is celebrated on December 5 and its observance was mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. UN General Assembly invited countries to take necessary steps to spread awareness about volunteer services, their importance and encouraged the governments worldwide to include more people to dedicate services as volunteers. UN dedicated December 5 as a day to show respect and solidarity towards the volunteers.

 International Volunteers Day has become a part of popular culture and is an opportunity to promote volunteerism and encourage governments to support volunteer efforts, recognize volunteer contributions at the international, national, and local levels to uplift the societies. Volunteers can make an impact on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national, and international levels. 

International Volunteer Day 2020 Theme and significance 

United Nations Volunteers Programme (UNV) coordinates International Volunteer Day on 5 December every year not only to acknowledge but to also promote volunteerism across the globe. UN commemorates volunteers that “dedicate time and effort to ensure the inclusion of those often left behind, drive climate action and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This year’s theme is ‘Volunteer now for our common future’ that focuses on promoting volunteer work and getting involved in ‘solving’ world problems as well as building a people-centric movement for a safer tomorrow. 

“Encouraging, recognizing and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities and worldwide,” says UNV, as it launched the hashtag #IVD2021, and #volunteernow to encourage collaborative efforts in building societies. 

  • As a part of the theme, UNV requests indiciduals to post a photo, video, or graphic to promote #VolunteerNow for the common future. One could take assistance out of the visuals and other resources for the campaign on the Trello Board by UNV. 
  • ‘Nominating’ another person to also "volunteer now for our common future", by tagging them with the hashtags #passiton #volunteernow #IVD2021. Example: “I volunteer to raise awareness about environmental sustainability/pant trees/do clean ups in my community. I #passiton to @UNVenture to also #volunteernow for #climateaction.”

International Volunteer Day quotes

  • “Volunteers are often the first to act in times of crisis, helping millions to survive despite the risks. Their work upholds our common humanity.”-Secretary-General António Guterres,
  • Volunteer for common good, Be a volunteer and Be proud of Yourself
  • Being a Volunteer is equal to being a true human
  • Volunteers are angels with suddenly sprouted wings, they can perch on any branch and save you at the moment of distress
  • Volunteering is the act of serving society with compassion
  • Volunteering is at the very core of being a human.  No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.” – Heather French Henry
  • As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” — Audrey Hepburn
  • Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action.  These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.” – Helen Dyer
  • We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill  
  • “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller
  • “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” – Muhammad Ali
  • “I urge young people to consider public service, whether they do it now by volunteering in their community or prepare for public service as an adult.” – John Walters
