International Women's Day Theme 2021 - What The Day Celebrates This Year

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 and as the day of celebration of womanhood is about to arrive, it is important to know about the new International Women's Day theme for 2021. Every year, a new theme is chosen and the day is observed for women’s struggles and the right to equality. This year, the International Women's Day theme has been chosen as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

International Women's Day theme 2021

According to the reports by UN Women, the International Women's Day theme 2021 is Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world. It will celebrate the amazing efforts of women around the world in shaping a future with equality and their journey of recovering from the pandemic by highlighting the remaining gaps. Further, in the reports, it was mentioned how some of the most significant responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic were led by women and many were at the forefront of movements for social justice, equality and climate change. Hence, the motto of Women’s Day 2021 will be a rallying cry for ‘Generation Equality’ to have an equal future for everyone.

The UN Women also began a campaign by asking people to share their photos with one hand facing the camera that illustrated them calling out and standing against gender bias with #ChooseToChallenge. Here’s a sneak peek at how people offered their support to Women’s Day 2021.

List of previous years' International Women's Day theme:

1996 - Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future

1997 - Women and the Peace Table

1998 - Women and Human Rights

1999 - World Free of Violence Against Women

2000 - Women Uniting for Peace

2001 - Women and Peace: Women Managing Conflicts

2002 - Afghan Women Today: Realities and Opportunities

2003 - Gender Equality and the Millennium Development Goals

2004 - Women and HIV/AIDS

2005 - Gender Equality Beyond 2005; Building a More Secure Future

2006 - Women in Decision-making

2007 - Ending Impunity for Violence Against Women and Girls

2008 - Investing in Women and Girls

2009 - Women and Men United to End Violence Against Women and Girls

2010 - Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities: Progress for All

2011 - Equal Access to Education, Training, and Science and Technology: Pathway to Decent Work for Women

2012 - Empower Rural Women, End Poverty and Hunger

2013 - A Promise is a Promise: Time for Action to End Violence Against Women

2014 - Equality for Women is Progress for All

2015 - Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it!

2016 - Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality

2017 - Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030

2018 - Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives

2019 - Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change

2020 - "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights ”

