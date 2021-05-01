International Worker's Day Quotes To Send To Your Friends & Colleagues For Motivating Them

Every year, May 1 is observed as International Worker's Day, also popularly known as International Labour Day across the globe. It is also often referred to as "May Day" in several countries and is a celebration of labourers as well as the working classes worldwide against exploitation by employers while it also promotes the International Labour Movement. The first day of May every year is observed as a public holiday in many countries including India as International Workers' Day, Labour Day or May Day.

However, in other countries such as the United States and Canada, Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September month. The day has its origins way back in the 19th Century after trade unions and workers in the US took to the streets to put forth their demands of reduction in daily working hours and better working conditions. In terms of India, May Day was first celebrated across the country back in 1923, after the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan initiated the celebration in Madras. While this year around, gatherings to celebrate May Day wouldn't be a great idea, read on to check out a list of International Worker's Day quotes to send to your beloved colleagues on this special occasion.

Here's a list of International Worker's day quotes/ International Labour Day quotes

A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation. Happy International Worker's Day!

Physical labour not only does not exclude the possibility of mental activity, but also improves and stimulates it. Happy International Labour Day!

Celebrate workers to celebrate the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Worker's Day!

Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy International Labour Day!

Work keeps at bay three great evils: boredom, vice, and need. Happy International Worker's Day!

There is nothing laudable in work for work's sake. Happy Labour Day!

Work is no disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. Happy International Worker's Day!

One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.

Happy International Labour Day!

All wealth is the product of labour. Happy International Labour Day!

He who labours diligently need never despair; for all things are accomplished by diligence and labour. Happy Labour Day!

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock