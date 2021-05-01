International Workers Day Wishes To Send On May 1 To Your Friends And Colleagues

International Workers Day, also known as International Labour Day, falls on the first of May every year. Many countries all over the world have a holiday for the working class on May 1. The USA and Canada celebrate Labour Day on the first Monday of September. Some countries celebrate Labour Day on dates that are significant to them. In India, specifically in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the International Labour Day coincides with Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, respectively. It is called 'Kamgar Divas' in Marathi, 'Kamgar Din' in Hindi, 'Shromik Dibosh' in Bengali, 'Karmika Dinotsavam' in Telugu, 'Karmikara Dinacharane' in Kannada, 'Thozhilaali Dinam' in Malayalam, and 'Uzhaipalar dhinam' in Tamil. Here's is a list of International Workers Day wishes that you can share:

A look at International Workers Day Wishes:

“Success comes to those who work hard for it and on the occasion of Labour Day, sending across warm wishes to all the hard-working people.”

“You have the power to change this world if you have the power to work with commitment and dedication. Happy Labour Day.”

Today is the day to acknowledge and celebrate the amazing efforts of all the workers who have given their sweat and blood to building our nation a great land…. Let us honour their efforts and salute their hard work…. Warm wishes on Labour Day to you.

We have seen them work day and night, summers and winters….. We have seen them give their best against all the odds…. Let us take inspiration from them to face the toughest challenges of life…. Wishing you a very Happy International Workers’ Day.

We must learn to respect the hard work and dedication of immense hard work our labour puts…. Let us come together on the occasion of International Workers’ Day to thank them for their labour and for their dedication…. Warm wishes on May Day to all.

Happy workers day to you all. I want to thank all the workers who make our everyday life so easy.

Happy Labour Day to the workers of every field! The world is built on their contribution and all of them deserve equal respect from us!

Our daily lives go smoothly standing upon the tireless work and service of the workers of various sectors. Happy Labour Day to the heroes!

Happy Labour Day to you! It is a tribute to all the past and present workers, who have offered us their selfless services for our comfort.

On this Labour Day, I am taking this chance to wish all the workers a nice day with their loved ones.

I was thinking that there should be more than one day a year honouring the efforts of hard-working workers like you. Have a great day!

