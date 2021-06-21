International Yoga Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

International Yoga Day 2021 will be celebrated all over the world on June 21. The day is celebrated every year on the same date to create awareness and share the benefits of Yoga. This year marks the 7th International Yoga Day. The day is celebrated all over the world by practising Yoga. The day also aims to encourage other people to practice it for their physical and mental well being. Ahead of International Yoga Day today, a lot of people are curious to know about the International Yoga Day 2021 theme, International Yoga Day history and its significance. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the day.

International Yoga Day history

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that has its roots in India. The word derives from the Sanskrit language and means to join or to unite. Thus symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Recognising the universal appeal of Yoga, United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131 on December 11, 2014. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India. Interestingly, it was also endorsed by a record 175 member states. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. Today, yoga is practised in various forms around the world and still continues to grow in popularity.

International Yoga Day 2021 theme

This year the day will be celebrated in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world. Recognising the important role of Yoga, this year’s theme of the day is “Yoga for well-being”. According to the UN, the day will focus on how the practice of Yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual. Apart from its impact on physical health, Yoga also helps in mental well being. During the time of pandemic improving mental and physical health is equally important. Here is a look at the International Yoga Day significance.

International Yoga Day significance

The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the many benefits of practising Yoga to all the people in the world. Yoga is more than just physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late B. K. S. Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.” UNICEF has said that kids can practice many yoga poses without any risk and get the same benefits that adults do. Some of the benefits are flexibility and fitness, mindfulness and relaxation.

