International Yoga Day Images To Share With Near And Dear Ones

Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that helps calm the mind and body. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. International Yoga Day is also called as Yoga Day. On this day, many celebrities to general people are seen posting about the significance of the day and history of how it all came to be.

The day came into existence in the year 2014 and ever since then, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day across the globe every year. This day witnesses many people across the globe holding yoga retreats, performing various asanas, meditating, or simply acknowledging the day through various wishes. Listed below are some of the International Yoga Day images to share with friends and family.

Yoga is known to not only still the ever running mind but also relax the body. Yoga helps in weight loss and toning the body. Yoga, along with meditation also improves one's focus and helps lead a disciplined life.

Yoga also helps improve blood circulation in the body. It makes the body flexible and toned. Yoga is full of many stretching exercises that are not only good for the body but also for the mind. The various yoga asanas that are immensely popular are Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Adho Mukho Svanasana, Trikonasana, and many more.

Yoga also improves respiration, energy, and vitality. It also aids in maintaining a balanced metabolism. A person that performs yoga exercises every day is also known to protect themselves from injury due to increased flexibility.

Some other benefits of yoga include increased muscle strength. Many yoga exercises are also known to support joint health and prevent back pain. Yoga is one of the easiest forms of exercise that do not include any sort of high-intensity workout or much effort. It can be done anywhere with almost no equipment besides a yoga mat.

Yoga is also known to be super easy to teach. One can always enroll for a yoga teacher's training course and get certifies to teach within less than a year. This easy and quick training also is cost-friendly and aids not only the student but also the teacher teaching the various asanas.