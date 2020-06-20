International Yoga Day Logo: A Perfect Blend Of Various Natural Elements

International Yoga Day is considered one of the many significant days to follow, as a dedication to body and mind. It is observed every year on June 21, ever since it was commenced in the year 2014 at the United Nations General Assembly. The official logo of International Yoga Day is a mix of various small significant details, all of which together form a symbol of harmony between the body and mind.

International Yoga Day Logo and what it stands for

International Yoga Day Logo showcases a human figure in blue, sitting with folded legs and hands joined on top of its head. The blue figure stands for the union between a man and nature. It tries to indicate that through yoga, the consciousness between the individual and the universe can be achieved by focusing on one’s mental and physical movements. Almost every element of mother nature has been covered in the logo through small yet important details.

The blue colour of the human figure stands for element water and its importance for the body. The one brown leaf on either side of the figure symbolizes the natural element earth, while the green ones stand for nature and its beauty. The sun in the background tries to convey a message on the source of energy and inspiration while the light brightness effect around it stands for the natural element fire. The logo tries to send through a message about harmony and peace which is the main essence of Yoga.

Quotes for International Yoga Day 2020

The International Yoga day 2020 is expected to be slightly different from the rest as major gatherings have all been forbidden. On this special occasion, here are a few quotes on yoga that you can forward your loved ones. These quotes will help you wish a Happy Yoga Day while also sending through some inspiration on the same.

“Move your joints every day. You have to find your own tricks. Bury your mind deep in your heart, and watch the body move by itself.” — Sri Dharma Mittra

“The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.” — Jason Crandell

“I had discovered something; there was a pleasure in becoming something new. You could will yourself into a fresh shape. Now all I had to do was figure out how to do it out there, in my life.” ― Claire Dederer, Poser: My Life in Twenty-three Yoga Poses

“Change only happens in the present moment. The past is already done. The future is just energy and intention.” ― Kino MacGregor

“I think it’s interesting that the opposite of being active in yoga is not being passive. It’s being receptive.” — Cyndi Lee

