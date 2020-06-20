International Yoga Day Messages In Hindi To Share With Loved Ones

International Yoga Day that is celebrated on June 21 across the world is just around the corner. The day falls on Sunday this year. International Yoga Day is observed in several forms by many institutions and organisations globally and the day is becoming increasingly popular. International Yoga Day sheds light on the importance and benefits of yoga.

While many people are practising social distancing to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic crises, yoga institutes, training centres and people across the world are practising yoga indoors and at their homes. Various online sessions have come to existence with aims to practice and celebrate the day at home. The United Nations organisation has conducted the virtual event and on the other hand, India has come up with its own event to celebrate the day. However, people also celebrate the day by wishing each other 'Happy International Yoga Day'. With all that said now, here are some International Yoga Day messages in Hindi that one can share with friends, family members and loved ones.

International Yoga Day messages in Hindi

रोगमुक्त जीवन जीने की हो चाहत। नियमित योग करने की डालो आदत।।

सुबह हो या शाम, रोज कीजिए योग निकट ना आएगा कभी आपके कोई रोग योग दिवस की शुभकामना

योग है स्वास्थ्य के लिए क्रांति नियमित योग से जीवन मे हो सुख शांति हैप्पी योगा डे

योग धर्म नही, एक विज्ञान हैं यह कल्याण का विज्ञान, यौवन का विज्ञान शरीर, मन और आत्मा को जोड़ने का विज्ञान हैं योग दिवस की शुभकामना

योग शरीर को ही रोगमुक्त नहीं करता बल्कि मानसिक एवं बौद्धिक स्तर पर मानव को सशक्त, शांत और ओजस्वी बनाता है। अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की मनो कामना के साथ अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय योग दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामना..!

योग ही एक ऐसी कला है, जिससे जटिल से जटिल रोगों को, दूर किया जा सकता है, तथा स्वस्थ जीवन जिया जा सकता है। अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की मनोकामना के साथ अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय योग दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामना..!

स्वयं को बदलो, जग बदलेगा योग से सुखमय हर दिन खिलेगा योग दिवस की शुभकामना

जो करता योग, उसको नहीं छूता रोग योगी बनो पवित्री बनो, जीवन को सार्थक बनाओ योग दिवस की शुभकामना

योग कीजिए, रोग दूर भगाइए रोज कीजिये, और जीते जाईये योग दिवस की शुभकामना