International Yoga Day Wishes In Telugu That Perfectly Depict Significance Of The Day

The International Yoga Day is celebrated with much dedication by several fitness enthusiasts every year with a unique theme. The International Yoga Day 2020, will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the theme of this year's celebration will be, 'Yoga At Home and Yoga With Family'.

It will also be celebrated virtually on many social media platforms. According to media reports, the government has strictly restricted the celebration of the International Yoga Day 2020, in the form of mass gatherings or public celebrations. The theme for International Yoga Day in the year 2019 was, 'Yoga For The Heart.'

The main event for the celebration was conducted at Ranchi and more than 5,00,000 people marked the celebration in their own unique way reportedly. On this day, here are some Yoga Day wishes and pictures in Telugu which you can send to your near and dear ones. These quotes and pictures will depict the importance of this day perfectly.

International Yoga Day Wishes in Telugu

à°à°•à°¾à°—à±à°°à°¤ à°ªà±†à°°à°¿à°—à±‡ à°•à±Šà°¦à±à°¦à±€ à°Žà°•à±à°•à±à°µ à°œà±à°žà°¾à°¨à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿ à°†à°°à±à°œà°¿à°‚à°šà°µà°šà±à°šà±, à°Žà°‚à°¦à±à°•à°‚à°Ÿà±‡ à°à°•à°¾à°—à±à°°à°¤à±‡ à°œà±à°žà°¾à°¨ à°¸à°®à±à°ªà°¾à°°à±à°œà°¨à°•à± à°à°•à±ˆà°• à°®à°¾à°°à±à°—à°‚ , à°…à°¦à°¿ à°¯à±‹à°—à°¾à°¤à±‹à°¨à±‡ à°¸à°¾à°§à±à°¯à°‚. – à°¸à±à°µà°¾à°®à±€ à°µà°¿à°µà±‡à°•à°¾à°¨à°‚à°¦”- à°œà±‚à°¨à± 21 à°…à°‚à°¤à°°à±à°œà°¾à°¤à±€à°¯ à°¯à±‹à°—à°¾ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±‹à°¤à±à°¸à°µ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à±

à°ªà±à°°à°ªà°‚à°šà°‚ à°…à°¨à±‡à°¦à°¿ à°—à±Šà°ªà±à°ª à°µà±à°¯à°¾à°¯à°¾à°®à°¶à°¾à°², à°‡à°•à±à°•à°¡ à°®à°¨à°‚ à°°à°¾à°µà°¡à°‚ à°®à°¨à°²à±à°¨à°¿ à°®à°¨à°‚ à°¬à°²à°µà°‚à°¤à±à°²à±à°—à°¾ à°šà±‡à°¸à±à°•à±‹à°µà°¡à°¾à°¨à°¿à°•à±‡… – à°¸à±à°µà°¾à°®à±€ à°µà°¿à°µà±‡à°•à°¾à°¨à°‚à°¦-à°…à°‚à°¤à°°à±à°œà°¾à°¤à±€à°¯ à°¯à±‹à°—à°¾ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±‹à°¤à±à°¸à°µ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à±

à°†à°°à±‹à°—à±à°¯à°‚ à°²à±‡à°¨à°¿ à°µà±à°¯à°•à±à°¤à°¿ à°œà±€à°µà°¿à°¤à°‚à°²à±‹ à°à°¦à±€ à°¸à°¾à°§à°¿à°‚à°šà°²à±‡à°¡à±” -à°…à°‚à°¤à°°à±à°œà°¾à°¤à±€à°¯ à°¯à±‹à°—à°¾ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±‹à°¤à±à°¸à°µ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à±

Importance of Yoga

With the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Yoga can enable one to boost their immunity and cure several respiratory diseases. The Pranayama or breathing exercises in yoga can increase one's oxygen intake by up to five times. Yoga helps in the rich oxygenation of blood to the brain, heart, lungs, and digestive systems which improves the overall functioning of the health. In these stressful times, yoga can also act as the perfect therapy and help in relieving the stress.

Reportedly the celebration of International Yoga Day began in the country from the year 2015. The theme for the year 2015 was, 'Yoga For Harmony and Peace'. The celebration was marked by around 35,985 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries performing 21 yoga postures for 35 minutes in Delhi. The following year, the theme for International Yoga Day was, 'Yoga For The Youth.'

