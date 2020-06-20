International Yoga Day Status One Can Update On Social Media To Mark The Day

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his UN address suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. The first International Day of Yoga created a record for the largest yoga class and another for the largest number of participating nationalities. Here are some inspirational International Yoga Day status that you can share on this day. Read ahead to know-

International Yoga Day social media status

To perform every action artfully is yoga. You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state. Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being.

A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are.

Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame. Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements. Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it. Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success.

