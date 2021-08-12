International Youth Day 2021, Know About History, Theme And Significance This Year

On this day of every year, International Youth Day is celebrated all over the world. Though very few people know about the significance of this day, yet, 12th of August is observed by the introduction of new ideas and actions done by youngsters. On this day, the government along with the citizens combine in conjunction to draw attention to the challenges that young people confront.

This year, the day is being commemorated with activities and competitions that will involve youngsters in important debates, conversations, and discussions about the future and following days, in this the continuing coronavirus struggle.

The theme for International Youth Day 2021:

The theme of International Youth Day is generally decided by the United Nations. They select a subject each year that is important to all worldwide communities and individuals. This year International Youth Day 2021 is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. The goal of this year is to emphasise the fact that the accomplishment of such a worldwide initiative would not be possible without the active engagement of young people.

This year, DESA, in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the Major Group for Children and Youth, will electronically host International Youth Day. The United Nations will host a webinar today, based on the proposals of the ECOSOC Youth Forum in 2021. The event will examine the role that youth can play in achieving more effective and inclusive food systems.

The webinar will also encourage innovation, information sharing, and youth involvement by maintaining the enthusiasm leading up to the high-level United Nations Food Systems Summit in September. This will take place through a unique discussion among youth working in this sector and stakeholders from other different aspects.

The webinar is organised to encourage participants to communicate with one another who will focus on different aspects of the central theme of Transforming Food Systems, such as planetary health, nourishment, health, education, innovations, and Indigenous youth.

Youth Day Significance:

The third-world nation’s youth get an opportunity to voice themselves side by side of the first-world country. They share their personal struggle for the basic necessities such as health, education, and work. The International Youth Day gives these young people a chance to talk about important topics and make goals for the future.

History of the International Youth Day:

The United Nations commemorated International Youth Day for the first time in 1999. The UN General Assembly was notified of the exceptional day after the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon submitted a proposal to the UN General Assembly. Ever since, the day has been commemorated across the world via different campaigns, activities, and community performances to raise awareness about the socioeconomic and sociopolitical challenges that young people confront.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)