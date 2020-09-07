Is Aldi Hours Open On Labor Day? Check Out Aldi Hours' Labor Day Timings

People across the United States of America celebrate Labor Day on the first Monday in September. The federal holiday in the USA recognizes the American Labor Movement and the works of labor, which led to the developments in the country. During this time, numerous stores grab the opportunity to provide discounts and sale offers to their customers for a few days. Here is everything to know about Aldi Hours on Labor Day.

Is Aldi Hours open on Labor Day?

If a family or individual needs something from Aldi Hours on Labor Day, they can easily get the necessities. Though some stores are shut, Aldi Hours happens to stay open on a holiday. However, they usually operate with limited hours in different situations and cases. According to the official website of Aldi Hours, the stores are shut on various occasions such as New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day, to name a few. However, they are open for limited hours on other holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

In one of the questions from FAQs on the official website, the answer stated is that the stores did not operate on specific holidays, as mentioned above. However, for holidays like Labor Day, Independence Day, and so on, they have limited working hours. For people who would like to know Aldi Hours Labor Day hours, they can simply check that and Aldi Hours Labor Day sale by using the store locator.

For many stores, the website mentions Aldi Labor Day hours to be from 9 am to 6 pm. However, this schedule can vary from one place to another. People can find individual store hours using the location to identify the same. They can also find the nearest store and check its listing, which might be different as per the destination. But people should not try to call Aldi Hours as it does not have the staff to answer telephone calls there.

As stores are open on the mentioned holidays, there is an exception to the same. Places which are prone to hurricanes might have different store hours. Thus, people need to gather information about that as well.

