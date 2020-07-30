Is Bakrid A Bank Holiday? Will Banks Be Open During The Bakrid Celebrations?

Bakrid is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This festival is also called Eid al-Adha or Eid Qurban and is considered to be the most important festival for Muslims. In India, this festival is known as Bakrid and is celebrated each year by every Muslim community in the country. The date for Bakrid depends on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is why the date shifts approximately 11 days earlier each year. Here is a look at whether Bakrid is a bank holiday in India this year.

Bakrid Holiday 2020: Is Bakrid a bank holiday in India

Bakrid 2020 date is July 31, 2020, Friday. The festival actually starts on the evening of July 30, 2020, but the main festivities are held the next day. According to various portals that track bank holidays, Bakrid 2020 will not be a bank holiday for all of India. However, only July 31, 2020, which is the main day for Bakrid, will be a bank holiday. July 30, 2020, is still a working day for banks.

Why is Bakrid celebrated each year?

Eid al-Adha, known as Bakrid in India, is the most important festival for all Muslims across the world. This festival is celebrated in honour of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his own son Ismael when commanded to do so by God. When God saw how faithful Ibrahim was to his word, he spared Ibrahim's son by switching him with a lamb at the last second. This way, Ibrahim's son survived and God still received his sacrifice.

To honour Ibrahim's faith in God, Muslims across the globe sacrifice an animal each year. This animal is usually a sheep or a goat. The animal is ritually sacrificed into three parts. The first part always goes to the poor and needy. The second part of the animal is kept in the house to feed the family. And the final third part of the animal is given to close relatives. Other than the sacrifice ritual, Muslims also spend their day worshipping God at mosques.

[Promo by Sid Balachandran on Unsplash]