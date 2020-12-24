Is Christmas Eve A Public Holiday? Christmas Eve Details And 2021 Holidays

Christmas is just a day away and everyone has stocked up for the upcoming holidays. While many families gear up to celebrate the festival in a lavish style, the question most working people are asking themselves is --- "Is Christmas Eve a public holiday?" Now it's important to remember that Christmas Eve is always a day before Christmas and is today, i.e. 24th December. Read ahead to know more about the holiday:

Christmas Holiday

Until the company is working in or a sector one is working in has clearly specified that 24th December is a holiday, only then will a person get Christmas Eve off. Otherwise, Christmas Eve is not a public holiday by the government norms and everyone will have to resume work as usual. Christmas, on the other hand, which just a day after its eve, is an official holiday for everyone. So this holiday season, everyone will be able to celebrate the festival with ease.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. The day is observed all around the world by Christians and Christmas eve is also celebrated in anticipation of the festival. Many reports add that the celebration has come from Jewish traditions and has a very rich culture.

Public Holidays 2021

As the new year of 2021 is approaching, a look at the upcoming public holidays is essential. Many of these holidays differ from which state one lives in. Take a look at the holidays:

1 Jan (Fri): New Year's Day

18 Jan (Mon): Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday

18 Jan (Mon): Robert E. Lee's Birthday

15 Feb (Mon): President's Day

16 Feb (Tue): Mardi Gras Day

26 Apr (Mon): Confederate Memorial Day

31 May (Mon): Memorial Day

7 Jun (Mon): Jefferson Davis Birthday

4 Jul (Sun): Independence Day

5 Jul (Mon): Independence Day Holiday

6 Sep (Mon): Labor Day

11 Oct (Mon): Columbus Day

11 Nov (Thu): Veterans Day

25 Nov (Thu): Thanksgiving Day

24 Dec (Fri): Christmas Holiday

25 Dec (Sat): Christmas Day

31 Dec (Fri): New Year Holiday

