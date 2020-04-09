Is Good Friday A Bank Holiday? Read On To Find Out The Answer

Good Friday is considered to be one of the most significant days, especially in the Christian community. The day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. The day of Good Friday changes every year as Easter is always determined by the Moon. This year Good Friday falls on April 10, 2020. Many people wonder if Good Friday is a bank holiday. Read ahead to know the answer.

Is Good Friday a bank holiday?

Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India which means yes, Good Friday is a bank holiday. For the unversed, a gazetted holiday is basically a holiday that is said by the government to be mandatory. Hence, it means that all schools, offices, government sectors, banks will remain shut on this day. This year the entire country is already under a 21-days lockdown due to coronavirus crisis.

On this day, devotees across India visit churches to attend special church services and prayers. However, this year amid COVID-19 lockdown, all churches across the country will remain shut. Social gatherings are to be avoided as per strict orders according to the Indian Government.

Brief History of Good Friday

Good Friday is recognised as an important day in the life of every Christian as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus. According to the Holy Bible, it is the day when Jesus dies to resurrect three days later which is celebrated as Easter Sunday. According to Christianity, Jesus Christ came to earth in order to sacrifice himself so sinners would be redeemed.

How is Good Friday celebrated in India?

Good Friday is observed everywhere all across India. It isn’t a day of celebration but people visit churches for the way of the cross ad to reflect on the sufferings of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is also considered as the road to Easter’s celebration. The day is one of the few days of fasting and abstinence. In India, many Christians forbid to eat meat and fasting is recommended for those above 18 years.

Good Friday is the day of silence because Jesus Christ was crucified on this day and Easter is a day of celebration as Jesus resurrected on this day. Many Christians hold parades or open-air plays to portray the last days and hours of Jesus’s life in several areas of India.

Image: PTI

