Is Good Friday A National Holiday In India? Here's All About The Christian Holiday

Good Friday is one of the most popular Christian holidays across the world. The day is observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Cavalry. Good Friday precedes Easter Sunday every year. While the day is observed mainly by members of various Christian denominations such as the Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, and etc. It is observed as a holiday in many non Christian countries too. Find out is Good Friday national holiday in India?

Is Good Friday a national holiday in India?

The answer to that would be, No. India only has three national holidays, they are Republic Day January 26, Independence Day August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti October 2. However, we do have a long list of public holidays that keep popping up every now and then. Public Holidays range from religious festivals to the birth of individuals, historical figures and etc. One such Public Holiday is Good Friday. It is observed across all the Indian states except in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Good Friday is immediately followed by Easter Saturday & Easter Sunday.

Source: Unsplash

What is the Good Friday Holiday all about?

The most important event in Christianity is the death and later resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians believe that Christ is the son of god and his life teachings went on to become the foundation of Christianity. According to a report in Metro, after the last supper, Jesus Christ was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane. He was put on trial and sentenced to death. He was then tired and nailed to a large wooden cross and left to die. This is where the cross symbol in Christianity comes from. Good Friday is observed as the day of mourning and Jesus’ life, teachings and the suffering of his last days is remembered by devout Hindus.

Why is it called Good Friday?

The report in Yourdictionary.com reveals that ‘good’ is an adjective that is used interchangeably with the word ‘holy’ in English. Another possible reason for using ‘Good’ could be that it represents ‘Good Bye’ or ‘God be with ye’. Some of the popular Good Friday Traditions are going to the church between noon and 3:00 PM, re-enacting the process of the cross in the rituals, veneration of the Cross (a short ceremony in which Christians kneel before the cross).

Image Credit: Unsplash