Is Good Friday A National Holiday In The USA? Read To Know Details

Good Friday is a Christian holiday in observance of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It takes place during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Read to know if it is a holiday in the United States of America on this occasion.

Good Friday a Holiday in USA?

In the United States, Good Friday is not a government holiday at the federal level. However, individual municipalities, counties and states might observe the holiday. Good Friday is a holiday in 12 U.S. states. This includes Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Half-day in Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

States and local government offices and court are shut down, along with some banks and post office in the 12 states. They are also closed in other counties and municipalities that observe a holiday on Good Friday. In the U.S. territories of Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Good Friday is observed as a holiday.

On Good Friday, the stock markets are closed. However, the foreign exchange and bond trading markets are open for a limited business day. Most retail stores remain open, while a few of them might close them early. Public schools and universities are mostly closed on Good Friday, either as a holiday of its own or as part of spring break. The postal service operates, and banks controlled by the federal government do not close for Good Friday.

Service on the day

Any candlesticks and altar cloths, cross or crosses are removed, after the Lord's Supper, leaving it bare so that they might be returned in-ceremony on Easter Sunday which observe the day of Christ's resurrection. It is also traditional to empty the holy water fonts in preparation of the blessing of the water at the Easter Vigil. Customarily, no bells are rung on Good Friday or Holy Saturday until the Easter Vigil. The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord takes place in the afternoon. However, it is permissible to celebrate the liturgy earlier and even shortly after midday or at a later hour up until 9 pm. The apparel used are red, more commonly or black, more traditionally.