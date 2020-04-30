Is Gujarat Day A Holiday In Gujarat? Here Is All That You Need To Know About The Occasion

May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day or Gujarat Divas in Gujarat as it was carved out of Bombay on this day. Even though there are celebrations and wishes doing the rounds on this day, according to most official sites, Gujarat Day does not come with a holiday in Gujarat. It is celebrated on the same day as Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day, May 1.

Is Gujarat Day a holiday in Gujarat?

Gujarat Day is not listed in the official set of public holidays that are mandatory in the state of Gujarat. Gujarat Day is very special to Gujarat as it marks the formation of the state in the Indian territory. Until 1960, the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were joined together and were then called the state of Bombay. In a statewide protest in 1956, which was locally called Mahagujarat Andolan, the citizens demanded a separate Gujarati-speaking state from the multilingual state of Bombay. May 1, 1960, also marks the formation of Maharashtra as a state, and hence the day is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. The Bombay Reorganization Act is what allowed the separation of the two states on Indian land. It was passed in 1960 and came into effect on May 1. Vivid celebrations happen throughout the two states to mark the significance of this day in the history of India. However, Gujarat Day does not call for a holiday in the state of Gujarat.

Read Sunny Holiday Weekend Causes Concerns About Potential Crowds

Also read Is Ambedkar Jayanti A Bank Holiday? Read More To Find Out The Answer

Wishes to send on Gujarat Day, 2020

On this occasion, I pray that we take our glorious state of Gujarat to greater heights this year. Happy Gujarat Day!

Let’s celebrate the glory, greatness, and grace of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day.

Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

Wishing all my fellow Gujaratis on the occasion of Gujarat Day!

Read Japan's Golden Week Holiday Extended

Also read Is Good Friday A National Holiday In The USA? Read To Know Details

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock