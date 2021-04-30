Is Gujarat Day A Holiday In Maharashtra? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Gujarat Day is marked on May 1 every year to mark the formation of the Gujarat state. Gujarati speaking population in the bilingual state of Bombay demanded a separate state for them. For all those who want to know is Gujarat Day a holiday in Maharashtra, here are all the details.

Is Gujarat Day a holiday in Maharashtra?

Gujarat Day is marked as a holiday in Gujarat as well as Maharashtra as both Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day fall on the date. Maharashtra also came into existence on May 1. The political charged Mahagujarat movement resulted in the formation of these two states based on the majority of the Gujarati and Marathi speaking population.

Gujarat Day details

Kanaiyalal Munshi, a writer-politician coined the word Majagujarat during the Gujarati Sahitya Parishad meeting in 1937. Several areas were merged to make a large province called the Bombay Presidency during the British rule. This province consisted of Gujarati and Marathi speaking population. Post India's independence in 1947, agitations erupted in several of these areas to demand a separate state for them where only people speaking one particular language resided. The protests began on August 8, 1956. The first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, set up the Linguistic Provinces Commission.

This committee had the power to decide whether a separate state needs to be formed. As the protests turned violent, Morarji Desai fasted for a week. Several front lining leaders of the protests were imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail as well. As the agitations grew out of control, Jawaharlal Nehru suggested that Bombay be kept as a bilingual state. After much consideration, on May 1, 1960, the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra came into existence. The first government of the Gujarat state was formed under the guidance of Jivraj Mehta who went on to become the first Chief Minister of the state as well.

Gujarat day significance

This day is commemorated by the Gujarati speaking population to remember the struggle laid down by the leader of the protests to form a separate state. Several cultural events and programmes are held as well to spread awareness about the struggle. People also send each other Gujarat Day wishes on this day.

Image courtesy- Shutterstock