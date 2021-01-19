Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti A National Holiday? See The List Of National Holidays In Jan.

Guru Gobind Singh is the tenth Guru of Sikh religion. The spiritual master, warrior, poet, and philosopher who was formally installed as the leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine was also the founder of the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in the year 1699. He introduced the Five Ks, which are known as the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. This year Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti would be celebrated on January 20, 2021. But Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti a national holiday?

Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti a national holiday?

Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday falls on January 20, 2021, Wednesday, this year. The occasion is not a national holiday. There are only three national holidays that are observed in India. However, the day is observed as a public holiday and a restricted holiday in other states. Which means that individuals can take the holiday on this day if they want but most government offices and businesses would be open. It is not a bank holiday as well.

In the Indian states where Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is observed, most schools, businesses and government offices are closed on this occasion. These states include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. Check out the list of bank holidays observed in January 2021 for further info.

Bank holidays 2021 (January 2021)

January 1, Friday- New Year’s Day

January 2, Saturday- New Year Holiday

January 9, Saturday- Second Saturday

January 11, Monday- Missionary Day

January 14, Thursday- Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

January 26, Tuesday- Republic Day

The Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with much zest and the rituals are somewhat similar to Guru Nanak Jayanti. Sikhs come together as a community to sing hymns. Along with this, there are various recitations of Sikh scriptures as well. There are also special prayers held in Gurudwaras on the occasion. After the prayers, the Gurudwaras serve langar. The devotees also remember the inspiring words spoken by Guru Gobind Singh on his birthday as well.

