Is Holi Banned In Delhi? Disaster Management Authority Issues Directives For The Festival

The festival of Holi is already upon us and this year it will be celebrated on March 29 across India. However, the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across many States and cities has posed many questions about Holi celebrations. In some places, public gatherings for festivals has been banned altogether. Find out Is Holi banned in Delhi?

Is Holi banned in Delhi?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that public gatherings and celebrations, as well as the congregation of people during festivals such as Holi or Navratri, will not be allowed. Hence this year there will be no Holi in Delhi. You will not able able to celebrate Holi in the streets and residential compounds with friends as you might have done last year.

This decision came after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with the chairperson of DDMA, to review the number of cases and impact of COVID in the union territory. The number of COVID-19 infections is growing in the national capital. Aside from Delhi, the Haryana government has also banned public celebrations of the upcoming Holi. The decision was taken in the wake of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Home and Health Minister of the state Anil Vij stated in a tweet, "The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of (rise in a number of cases of) coronavirus.”

Can we play Holi?

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Union government on Wednesday had also asked states and union territories to consider imposing restrictions for the upcoming festivals do away with mass gatherings to ensure the transmission remains under control. As a result, Pune and Mumbai have also banned public, community and private celebrations of Holi and Rangpanchami. Other states that have imposed curbs on Holi celebrations are Delhi, Chandigarh, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The district and civic authorities in Pune announced on Wednesday that Holi celebrations in public and private places are banned amid a surge in infections. Holi celebrations in public places like resorts, hostels, and open spaces, and housing colonies have also been limited. People should note that strict action will be taken against violators of the order.

What is the state of COVID-19 infections in India currently?

According to covid19india.org, a total of 62,258 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected on Friday, March 26. Out of this 36,902, or 60 per cent, came from Maharashtra. Aside from this, the states of Punjab and Gujarat reported their highest numbers yet.

Image Credit: Unsplash