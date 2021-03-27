Is Holi Banned In Mumbai? Can Mumbaikars Celebrate Holi Amid Spike In COVID Cases?

As the COVID-19 continues to hold the world in its clasps and maintains its terror, the authorities are taking stern measures to curb its spread. Amid the spike in recent weeks, several States and Union Territories have issued guidelines for the Holi festival and its celebrations. Here are more information on “Is Holi banned in Mumbai” and “can we play Holi in Mumbai”? Read on to know.

Is Holi banned in Mumbai? Know details

Yes, playing Holi this year in Mumbai is banned. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that the celebration of Holi in Mumbai is banned. The civic authorities took to their official Twitter handle and stated that all public and private celebrations of both Holika Dahan and Rang Panchami are prohibited. This has been done to ensure that COVID-19 “does not play a spoilsport”.

BMC announces ban on celebrations

In their tweet, BMC stated that the people of Mumbai must celebrate after the virus has been chased. The authorities further requested the citizens to cooperate. They further warned the citizens that “strict action will be taken against offenders”. Check out the notice about the same below.

The decision has come after seeing the spike in the number of COVID cases in Mumbai. Maharashtra continues to register the maximum number of COVID-positive cases in the country. This is why, social distancing, among other things, becomes integral especially during the festive season.

Where else is Holi celebration banned this year?

Not only Mumbai, but several other cities in Maharastra have also banned the celebration of Holi this year to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Several other States and UTs have imposed a ban on Holi celebrations and the list includes Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh.

What is the state of COVID-19 infections in India currently?

According to covid19india.org, a total of 62,258 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected on Friday, March 26. Out of this 36,902, or 60 per cent, came from Maharashtra. Aside from this, the states of Punjab and Gujarat reported their highest numbers yet.

