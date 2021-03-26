Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday? Will Holi Be Allowed To Celebrate Amidst COVID?

Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colours”, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in India and Nepal. Today, with the advent of digitization, people worldwide are much more aware of each other's cultures and have welcomed them graciously, thus making Holi somewhat of an International festival. In 2021, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28 and 29. Will there be a bank holiday on Holika Dahan 2021? With more COVID cases flying around, will citizens be able to celebrate Holika Dahan 2021?

Is Holika Dahan a bank holiday?

Holika Dahan is not considered a bank holiday. However, the following day i.e. the actual occasion of Holi is declared a national holiday around India, except for the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Holi is typically not celebrated in South India but now with migration, the festival is gradually opening up in the Southern parts too. Taking cognizance of the recent turn of events surrounding COVID-19 in the country, several states and union territories have announced a ban on celebrations of the Holi festival in 2021.

According to the legend in the Bhagavata Purana chapter 7, King Hiranyakashyap, the king of Asuras, could neither be killed by humans nor by animals because of the special powers he earned as a boon. As a result, he grew arrogant and thought of himself as God. His son Prahlad was a worshipper of Lord Vishnu and remained devoted to him even after his father forced him to choose sides. In the spite of his anger, Hiranyakashyap tortured his son with cruel punishments.

His sister Holika joined in and tricked Prahlad into sitting on a pyre with her. She possessed a cloak that made her immune to injury from fire but Prahlad didn't. Ironically, it was Holika who burnt and died in the fire while Prahlad survived. It was later understood that this was all the doing of Narsimha, the half-human and half-lion form of Lord Vishnu. Later that night, Narsimha captured Hiranyakashyap, placed him on his lap and punctured holes in his chest with his lion claws.

Devotees gather around a pyre to perform religious rights in the name of Holika Dahan. They believe that their internal evil will burn down in the same way Holika did, proving that good will always triumph over evil. The next morning of Holika Dahan is celebrated as Rangpanchami, during which people play with colours and binge on exquisite delicacies.

Image Source: Shutterstock