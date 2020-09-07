Is Home Depot Open On Labor Day? Details About The US Store Timings And Offers

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in the month of September. This year, Labor Day falls on September 7. The federal holiday pays a tribute to workers in the United States of America. While several stores remain shut on this day, several even remain operational. Further, stores also offer great discounts and deals on this occasion. Are you wondering, “Is Home Depot open on Labor Day”? Here is everything you need to know.

Hope Depot is one of the largest home improvement retail store chains in the United States of America. While Home Depot is open on Labor Day, there are also attractive offers and discounts that will be offered to buyers on the occasion. Here is everything that you need to know about The Home Depot hours and The Home Depot Labor Day Sale.

The Home Depot Labor Day hours:

Home Depot’s Timings on Labor Day are:

6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Home Depot Labor Day Sale:

The Home Depot Labor Day sale will offer discounts on items like kitchen appliances, storage options, outdoor power equipment, smart home devices, DIY painting kits, lighting options, furniture and several other things.

Outdoor power equipment:

Home Depot will offer selected outdoor power equipment costing $80 dollars less on the occasion of Labour Day.

Smart Home Devices:

Home Depot’s Labor Day Sale will also have offers on Smart Home Devices. Some of these devices include the Google Home Mini Chalk, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen in Stainless Steel, Google Nest Wifi Router and Add-on Point Snow, the Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight, the Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant and several others. The Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant will be available at a discount of up to $30.

Kitchen equipment, home décor, and furniture:

The Home Depot Labor Day sale will offer a 30% discount on selected kitchen equipment, home décor and furniture items.

Storage options:

Home Depot will offer a discount of up to 30% on selected storage options. Some of the storage options include closets, shoe racks, shelves etc.

Some other items that will be available at discounted rates include bathroom vanities, gardening equipment, patios, fans, lighting and several others.

Here is a list of stores that will be open on Labor Day:

Apple

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale’s

HomeGoods

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Sam’s Club

ShopRite

Target:

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

